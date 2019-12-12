Hull City make rash Leeds United claim, Cardiff City issues Whites warning, EFL expert blasts Bristol City's 'false position' - Championship winners and losers

There was movement at the top and bottom of the Championship as the league season approaches the halfway stage.

Here, we round-up the winners and losers from an action-packed midweek fixture list in the second-tier. Scroll and click through the pages to see who shone and struggled this weekend...

The Rams defenders terribly misplaced pass was latched onto by Barry Bannan before Steven Fletcher handed Sheffield Wednesday a 1-0 lead. Forsyth blushes were spared though as Chris Martin equalised late on from the penalty spot.

The youngster scored one of the goals of the season to seal a 2-0 victory at Birmingham and stretch the Rs unbeaten run to three games. The result ended the Blues' four unbeaten streak.

EFL expert Andy Hinchcliffe lay into the Robins after their home defeat to Millwall - three days after shocking Fulham. Hinchcliffe believes Lee Johnsons side are in a false position and are fortunate to be in the top six.

The 18-year-old scored his first-ever professional goal in 91st-minute to hand the Terriers a massive 1-0 win at Charlton Athletic. Indeed, it drags Lee Bowyers side right into relegation trouble.

Having lost his first points as Bluebirds manager, Neil Harris revealed he hit out at his players at half-time during the 2-1 defeat to Brentford. He called the performance unacceptable and expects a reaction at Leeds.

Talk earlier in the week suggested Allen will be sold in January in order to raise funds, however the Welsh midfielder showed his importance to the Potters with two goals in the huge win over Luton Town.

Jones left his Wigan teammates baffled as he picked up Nathan Byrnes backpass - the most blatant backpass youll ever see. West Brom levelled from the resulting incident to earn a point.

Prestons 2-1 win over Fulham got Alex Neils team back to winning ways after four games. The Lilywhites moved back into the play-off positions and now sit one point behind the third-place side. Its all getting tight at the top

Grant McCann and Eric Lichaj accused Patrick Bamford of intentionally injuring goalkeeper George Long in the build up to the second goal. Replays show the Leeds striker only had eyes for the ball