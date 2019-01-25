Hundreds of Leeds United fans line street as Toby Nye's hearse passes Elland Road for funeral goodbye

Have your say

Hundreds of people lined the streets outside Elland Road to pay tribute to young Tony Nye this afternoon.

The scene was a flurry of blue and yellow as crowds donned the Leeds United colours.

Toby Nye's funeral procession passed Elland Road today

The procession was led by horses similarly wearing the club's colours to pay tribute to the young fan, who tragically lost his battle with cancer on January 12.

A huge round of applause accompanied the funeral procession as Toby’s loved ones made their way to the Cottingley crematorian.

Tributes were left on the Billy Bremner statue including hand drawn pictures and a Leeds United shirt signed with the message: “RIP Toby Nye. Fly high little superstar forever in our thoughts. M.O.T”

The funeral procession at Elland Road

Ryan and Linda Wignall are from the same Osmondthorpe estate as Toby.

Mrs Linda Wignall said: “We know the family and have taken part in Toby’s fundraising

"We’ve come here to show our respects as Leeds united fans

"He was a fantastic little boy and full of life. This club meant everything to him.

Tributes left outside the ground at Elland Rod

“It was a beautiful service and we hope the family know that we are all there for them.”

Mr Wignall said: “The club and supporters have supported him in any and every way they can.

“Everyone hates Leeds United fans but they are all the there when it matters.

“It shows what this city is about and this football club. We get behind our own and we help people."

A family member in a yellow Lamborghini sports car thanked supporters who lined the street by applauding and giving them a thumbs up.

People were tearful and emotional as they said goodbye to young Toby as many wiped away tears on their blue and yellow scarves.

A few crowd members shouted ‘Marching on together’ - a fitting tribute for a young boy mad about Leeds United.

