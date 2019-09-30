I will criticise myself, admits beaten Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa

MARCELO BIELSA blamed himself for failing to make the most of Leeds United’s better resources after the Whites fell to a second Championship loss of the campaign at Charlton Athletic.

Charlton, League One play-off winners last term, bagged the game’s only goal when Macauley Bonne scrambled home from close range in the 32nd minute as United conceded for from a corner for the third time this season.

Head coach Bielsa admitted afterwards that defending corners was a definite area of concern as Leeds slipped from first to fourth but the head coach also said it was his responsibility to get more out of United as a better group of players than Charlton’s.

Even Addicks manager and former Whites star Lee Bowyer admitted afterwards that Leeds were the best team in the league and Bielsa said: “I will criticise myself.

“Our players are better than their players. It’s not me giving less value to the opponent. It’s not me underestimating the opponent. We had more resources on the pitch, but couldn’t impose this difference. The opponent manager, he could, with less resources. The difference of the resources was clear. It is also necessary for the manager to take their resources into account.”

Leeds dominated on the figures with 72 per cent of possession and 19 shots on goal but only four of them on target.

The Whites squandered one of their best opportunities after 25 seconds when Mateusz Klich played in Patrick Bamford whose ball across the box evaded Jamie Shackleton. Ben White’s header from a subsequent corner was saved and further openings were squandered allowing Charlton to take the lead when their first corner was bundled home by Bonne from close range on the rebound to Tom Lockyer’s volley.

Bielsa brought on Eddie Nketiah and Adam Forshaw at the break and then Tyler Roberts with 22 minutes left but United were unable to make any breakthrough with Nketiah sending two efforts narrowly wide.

Conceding from a corner again cost Leeds dear and Bielsa admitted: “There is a fact. We are receiving goals. When you receive goals from set-pieces, you can explain in two ways.

“When you lose the one v one in the box or when the opponent flicks the ball on and the opponent gets the second ball. The goals this season have more relationship with the flick on rather than the one v one.

“We cannot say our team loses its concentration and also we cannot say we let the opponent free in the box. Or we cannot say we are not adapting to set-pieces the opponent prepares.”

Leeds United: Casilla, Dallas, Alioski (Nketiah 45), White, Cooper, Phillips, Shackleton (Forshaw 45), Klich, Costa, Harrison, Bamford (Roberts 68). Unused substitutes: Miazek, Berardi, Douglas, Clarke.

Charlton Athletic: Phillips, Solly, Lockyer, Sarr, Purrington, Pratley, Cullen, Gallagher (Pearce 86), Williams (Aneke 54), Leko, Bonne (Field 82). Unused substitutes: Amos, Oshilaja, Oztumer, Forster-Caskey.

Referee: J Brooks (England).