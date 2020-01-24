Ian Poveda completes move to Leeds United from Manchester City

Ian Poveda's expected move to Leeds United has been confirmed.

The winger has joined on a free transfer, signing a contract until the summer of 2024.

The Londoner has been capped by England from every level from under-16 to under-20s and although his yet to play senior football, he has been at some top-level academies.

Before joining Manchester City, he had spells with Chelsea, Spanish club Puerto Malagueno, Arsenal, Barcelona and Brentford.

Although right wing is his preferred position, he can also play as an attacking midfielder and a false nine.

He will fill the hole left by winger Jack Clarke, who was called back from his season-long loan from Tottenham Hotspur and sent to Queens Park Rangers to get more game-time.

Poveda has been handed the No 7 shirt.

Replacing Clarke and centre-forward Eddie Nketiah – recalled from his loan by Arsenal after similar frustrations – are Marcelo Bielsa's priority in this transfer window.

Leeds now have seven days to sign a No 9. Unless they do, Patrick Bamford will be their only senior centre-forward, and there is a determination from the board to put that right.

Their preference is for a player with experience of English football, and Southampton's Che Adams is their first choice, but they have had three bids turned down. The last amounted to a substantial loan fee, and the obligation to buy Adams for £20m if the Whites win promotion.

With other Premier League targets having similarly prohibitive price tags – and, like Adams, managers reluctant to sell, Leeds look more likely to sign a striker from abroad.

Their other signing in the window, 18-year-old goalkeeper Elia Caprile, is seen more as a long-term signing.