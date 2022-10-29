Crysencio Summerville scored an 89th-minute winner as Leeds registered their first victory in nine Premier League games with a dramatic 2-1 triumph at Liverpool to ease the pressure on boss Jesse Marsch.

Meslier made nine saves in the game, the most of any top-flight goalkeeper this season, as he kept his side on equal terms before Summerville claimed the winner in front the jubilant away support.

However, the Frenchman said he checked if VAR was looking at Summerville’s winner before allowing himself to celebrate.

Liverpool's Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez (L) has his shot saved by Leeds United's French goalkeeper Illan Meslier (R) during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Leeds United at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on October 29, 2022. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

“I’m very proud of this team. We keep working, it was a great game at Anfield and it’s great for me to help my team,” said Meslier.

He added: “We never know with VAR. I stayed focused on the game. I will try to enjoy with him (Summerville) now. We have a great three points.

“You feel a fantastic sensation to have helped the team. To score at the end and to think I helped the team.

“When you play Liverpool, they are a massive club. People said we had nothing to lose, but we came with a plan. We wanted to play like this and it’s very hard to play this team. It’s wonderful, great for us.”

Leeds United's US head coach Jesse Marsch reacts during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Leeds United at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on October 29, 2022. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Leeds boss Marsch played down the pressure he had come under in recent weeks and praised his players for “stepping up”.

Marsch told Sky Sports: “It was a good performance, again. And it’s good to be able to reward ourselves. The group stayed strong and committed, they stepped up big time today and the players are the reason we got the win.

“Everybody made a big deal about firing me and said that I’m the problem, but the board stuck by me and, listen, it’s always ‘we’.

“You could go through the last eight games and we were not second best in a lot of them, but we couldn’t find the final play. Obviously this is a tough place to play, it’s tough to get three points, so this is big for us.”

When asked what his side had done well to snatch all three points, the American added: “Our pressing, our counter-pressing, our sprinting, our work against ball and our ability in transition. We could have had more goals in the first half.