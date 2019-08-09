Ins and outs on deadline day for Sheffield Wednesday, Hull City, Leeds United, Huddersfield Town, Barnsley, Middlesbrough and Sheffield United

Have your say

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY and Hull City were the county’s big movers in what proved to be a frenetic finish to the summer transfer window for Yorkshire’s Championship clubs.

The Owls added to their numbers with the signings of midfielder Massimo Luongo, winger Jacob Murphy and defender David Bates, while Hull brought in four players – centre-half Matthew Pennington, schemer Leonardo Da Silva Lopes, striker Josh Magennis and full-back Callum Elder and in a hectic end to summer business in East Yorkshire.

Wednesday shelved out around £400,000 to bring in Luongo with Newcastle wingman Murphy and Hamburg’s Scottish-born stopper Bates joining on a season-long loans.

Lopes, Magennis and Elder have joined Hull on a permanent basis, while Everton defender Pennington – who spent a previous loan spell in Yorkshire at Leeds United – will link up with the Tigers in 2019-20.

The headline exit in Yorkshire saw Huddersfield Town midfielder Aaron Mooy head out to Brighton on a season-long loan, immediately after putting pen to paper to sign a new three-year deal with Town conscious of the Australian’s contractual situation with his old contract ending next summer.

Meanwhile, Huddersfield have moved to bring in Chelsea midfielder Trevoh Chalobah on a season-long loan, while keeper Ben Hamer has joined Derby County on loan for the season.

Deadline day also proved a significant one for Leeds and Barnsley, who both made a key addition to their attacking ranks.

United fought off intense competition from the likes of Bristol City, Swansea City and Fortuna Dusseldorf to bring in Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah.

A back-up goalkeeping option has also arrived in the shape of Loreint keeper Ilan Meslier, who has joined on a season-long loan with full back Tom Pearce joining Wigan Athletic for an undisclosed fee.

Barnsley made two late permanent additions in Admira Wacker forward Patrick Schmidt and Leeds left-back Clark Oduor.

Sheffield United completed their incoming business by bringing in Everton midfielder Mo Besic on a season-long loan and Dutch keeper Michael Verrips, while Mark Duffy has joined Stoke City on loan.