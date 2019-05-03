Ipswich Town v Leeds United: Whites duo doubtful for Portman Road clash

Leeds United duo Tyler Roberts and Stuart Dallas are doubtful for this weekend's Championship clash with Ipswich Town at Portman Road.

The Whites travel to Suffolk in the final game of the campaign ahead of the end-of-season play-offs.

United require just a point to secure third position in the table and set-up a semi-final clash with sixth spot, which remains a three-way battle between Derby County, Middlesbrough and Bristol City.

Leeds will be without striker Patrick Bamford following his two-game ban after he accepted a charge of "successful deception of a match official" in the 1-1 draw with Aston Villa last weekend.

Bielsa also revealed that there were doubts over Tyler Roberts (ankle) and Stuart Dallas (knee), with the pair both fighting to be fit for the trip to face Paul Lambert's side.

"(Patrick) Bamford won't be available," Bielsa revealed.

"We have a doubt with Tyler Roberts, and with Stuart Dallas. Of these two doubts we may have a positive outcome with Dallas. With Roberts it is a little bit more complex."

Asked whether he was worried over the duo's fitness for the play-offs, he said: "No, because they're not serious injuries."

Kemar Roofe is also expected to return to the matchday squad following his absence with a hip injury for the visit of Dean Smith's side last Sunday.

"He is completely fit," Bielsa added.

"But we can't ignore the fact that he has spent some time without playing 90 minutes."