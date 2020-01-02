Jack Harrison highlights why Leeds United can feel so proud

THE biggest difference between the present-day Leeds United and the class of 2018-19 is resilience and fight.

That is the unequivocal view of Jack Harrison, who played a leading role in the Whites dusting themselves down from an early concession in their top-of-the-table encounter at West Bromwich to secure a deserved point.

After showing remarkable resilience and character three days earlier at Birmingham City, Leeds again showed their mettle in contrasting circumstances at The Hawthorns and it all bodes well for the pivotal second-half of the season, according to Harrison.

The winger, who helped set up United’s second-half leveller, said: “I think if you look at the position we are in, we are obviously happy being top of the table.

“I think it has been a tough period, but we are a fit team and we have ground out results.

“Birmingham was a difficult game, but the difference between this season and last is that we are able to fight through these difficult games and get points like at West Brom and Birmingham.

“It has been a big difference for us this year. Every game is a tough game, especially at Christmas where you have so many games.

“I think we can be proud of ourselves and we have just got to keep this mindset going forward.”

After successive defeats last Christmas and New Year against Hull City and Nottingham Forest, Leeds are entitled to feel happier with events this time, with United boasting a nine-point buffer over third-placed Brentford.

Attention switches to Monday night’s switch of emphasis to the FA Cup, with Leeds facing a mouth-watering tie at Arsenal which United will embrace.

Harrison added: “I think with the way we play, we should not be fearing anybody. We know if we do what we can control and continue playing our style of football, we are going to make it difficult for other teams and they know that as well.

“We are just after not getting too ahead of ourselves and complacent with the position we are in and will continue to keep working hard and being consistent in what we are doing.

“It (Arsenal) will be a good experience and challenge. It will be interesting to see what happens.

“Obviously, it will be a tough game, but if we continue playing our football and style of play, you never know what could happen.”