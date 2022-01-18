A number of players have continued to be linked with moves to the White Rose County, with all the latest gossip rounded-up below.

Leeds United and Newcastle United are both showing interest in signing Derby County midfielder Jason Knight this month (The Times - MORE).

Brentford are reportedly pushing to sign Keane Lewis-Potter this transfer window. Hull City turned down an £8 million deal in the summer (90min - MORE).

Robin Olsen has confirmed he wants to end his stay at Sheffield United and join Aston Villa. The goalkeeper is currently on loan at Bramall Lane from AS Roma. (The Star - MORE).

Levi Colwill is set to remain at Huddersfield Town and see out the remainder of his loan deal. The 18-year-old, on loan from Chelsea, has shone in the Championship this season and was the subject of interest from the Premier League club. (The Athletic - MORE).

Leeds United have ‘made an enquiry’ for Nottingham Forest loanee Djed Spence, who is also reportedly being monitored by Arsenal (Sky Sports - MORE).

In The Yorkshire Post, Rotherham manager Paul Warne is keeping his fingers crossed that wantaway striker Freddie Ladapo does not become a target for the boo-boys ahead of his first appearance on home soil following his decision to table a transfer request (MORE).

Doncaster Rovers have completed the signing of Norwich City winger Josh Martin on loan for the rest of the season (MORE).

Rotherham defender Curtis Tilt will not be involved in tonight's League One home game with Lincoln City - amid ongoing speculation over his future (MORE).

Bradford have announced their first departure of the January transfer window with defender Jorge Sikora to leave the club - who are also hoping to complete their third incoming signing of the window in the next few days (MORE).

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom is remaining coy on rumours linking the club with moves for former England under-21 keeper Frank Fielding and Middlesbrough winger Marcus Browne (MORE).

