January transfer priorities for Yorkshire clubs

WITH the transfer window open for business, some Yorkshire clubs expect to be busier than others. Leon Wobschall examines their priorities:

BARNSLEY: Bringing in a couple of Championship-ready signings of experience, most likely on loan, to help a youthful Reds side in their quest to secure survival to boost their development would represent a pragmatic, common-sense option. Speak to the club’s support and they will be unequivocal in that view. Certainly in the centre of defence, Barnsley need a senior figure to direct and organise. Another experienced central midfielder might not go amiss.

On the outgoing front, the likes of Cameron McGeehan, Mallik Wilks, Dimitri Cavare and Mamadou Thiam have been used sparingly of late, with others such as Dani Pinillos being out of the picture. Keeping hold of Cauley Woodrow - who is attracting Championship interest - will be a key priority.

BRADFORD CITY: After such an extensive recruitment in the summer, January movement is not likely to be major. The big issue for Bradford is regarding their recall clause on striker Eoin Doyle, who has scored an outstanding 22 goals in half-a-season on loan at League Two leaders Swindon. Swindon chairman Lee Power has confirmed that director of football Paul Jewell – a Bradford City legend and ex-manager – is liaising with the Bantams’ board regarding the Irish striker’s future in Wiltshire. But it is City’s call.

Peterborough have suggested that they would be open to City loanee Callum Cooke making his move permanent.

DONCASTER ROVERS: Doncaster are set to make an early move, having provisionally agreed a deal to bring in a young Premier League striker on loan.

Rovers are also understood to have submitted multiple offers for other potential signings, and the hope is deals can be done sooner rather than later, particularly for a pair of forwards.

HULL CITY: Head coach Grant McCann is keen to bring in a couple of new faces to give his squad ‘a bit of help’ and is due to hold a meeting with the club’s recruitment panel comprising vice-chairman Ehab Allam, head of recruitment Lee Darnbrough and club secretary David Beeby.

McCann confirmed that bids have already been tabled for two targets, with the aim to strengthen in midfield and attack.

Expect several clubs to be linked with Jarrod Bowen - West Brom are known big admirers - and it remains to be seen if the top-scorer is still in amber and black by the end of the window.

Hull have reportedly been linked with Barnsley winger Mallik Wilks, having failed to sign him in the summer. The club continue to also be linked with Liverpool midfielder Herbie Kane, whom McCann worked with at Doncaster.

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN: It could be a busy and interesting month of activity at the John Smith’s Stadium.

The likes of Terence Kongolo, Adama Diakhaby and Isaac Mbenza could all move on - with Town conscious of trimming down their wage bill in the fall-out of relegation from the top-flight. Mbenza, Reece Brown and Herbert Bockhorn are all available for transfer. Striker Karlan Grant is on the radar of several clubs.

Incoming wise, Danny Cowley has spoken about an imbalance in left-sided players and adding players in attacking areas of the pitch ‘at seven, 11, nine and ten.’

LEEDS UNITED: With loanee Eddie Nketiah heading back to Arsenal, bringing in another striker assumes strong importance.

Leeds are also considering whether to replace loan winger Jack Clarke, who has headed back to Spurs.

MIDDLESBROUGH: Jonathan Woodgate knows his thin-looking squad needs help, while the club - conscious of cutting their cloth and operating within the parameters of Financial Fair Play (FFP) - could also move on big-earning goalkeeper Darren Randolph and even Britt Assombalonga, on a hefty weekly wage packet. Randolph has been linked with a return to West Ham and Assombalonga with Bristol City.

Middlesbrough have revealed their interest in Manchester City loan winger Patrick Roberts, set to be recalled from Norwich City.

ROTHERHAM UNITED: The Millers have been pipped by League One rivals Blackpool in their quest to sign winger Grant Ward, a free agent after leaving Ipswich. But the Millers have a number of other targets, with manager Paul Warne keen on signing an attacker, a winger and maybe a defendery.

Midfielders Richie Smallwood and Luke Hyam and Ross County centre-back Tom Grivosti are not among their targets.

SHEFFIELD UNITED: The Blades have active targets in their quest to boost their ranks, with Chris Wilder keen on bringing in two or three players.

QPR wonder-kid Eberechi Eze is reportedly a big-money target, with the talented midfielder on the radar of several clubs. Another name who continues to be mooted is Brentford’s Ollie Watkins.

Everton are thought to be interested in centre-back John Egan, who has enjoyed an outstanding transition to the Premier League, and Billy Sharp is also on the wanted list of several Championship sides.

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY: Wednesday continue to plan for transfer business after claiming that they will not be placed under a transfer embargo until their dispute with the English Football League is resolved.

The Owls have issued a claim against the EFL for allegedly “acting unlawfully” by bringing a misconduct charge against the Championship club – and have issued a statement stating that an arbitration hearing will take place to determine the legality of the EFL’s charge.

Manager Garry Monk is keen to reshape his squad, which he has described as “unbalanced”.