January transfer window 2023: The ins and outs at Leeds United, Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Middlesbrough FC, Rotherham United, Sheffield United, Barnsley FC, Sheffield Wednesday, Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town

The January transfer window is open and clubs have until Tuesday 31st to buy, sell and loan players.

By Stuart Rayner
1 hour ago

After that, clubs will only be able to sign free agents.

Here are the signings and outgoings at Yorkshire’s 11 league clubs to date.

BARNSLEY

DEFENSIVE RECRUIT: Leeds United signing Max Wober can play at centre-back or left-back
Ins: None.

Outs: None.

BRADFORD CITY

Ins: Ciaran Kelly (St Patrick's Athletic, free), Matt Derbyshire (North East United, free).

LOWTON ON LOAN: Matt Lowton has joined Huddersfield Town from Burnley

Outs: Finn Cousin-Dawson (Spennymoor Town, loan recall), Fiacre Kelleher (Solihull Moors, loan recall), Oscar Threlkeld (Oldham Athletic, loan recall), Kian Harratt (Huddersfield Town, loan recall).

DONCASTER ROVERS

Ins: None.

Outs: None.

FAMILIAR FACE: Bradford City's new striker Matt Derbyshire was at Rotherham United
HARROGATE TOWN

In: None.

Out: None.

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN

Ins: Matt Lowton (Burnley, loan), Florian Kamberi (free agent), Kian Harratt (Bradford City, loan recall), Kyle Hudlin (Wimbledon, loan recall).

Outs: None.

HULL CITY

Ins: None.

Outs: None.

LEEDS UNITED

Ins: Max Wober (RB Salzburg, undsclosed).

Outs: None.

MIDDLESBROUGH

Ins: Daniel Dodds (Darlington, loan recall).

Outs: None.

ROTERHAM UNITED

Ins: None.

Outs: None.

SHEFFIELD UNITED

Ins: Harry Boyes (Forest Green Rovers, loan recall).

Outs: None.

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY

Ins: None.

Outs: None.