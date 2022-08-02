Gelhardt has signed a deal until the summer of 2027, with Greenwood and Summerville both agreeing terms until the summer of 2026.

All three players signed for the club in the summer of 2020 and, after excelling in the under-23s, all have made their mark at first-team level.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The trio helped United to the title and promotion in their first season at Premier League 2 Division 2 level, with their reward seeing them handed opportunities at first-team level.

Leeds United trio Sam Greenwood (front left), Joe Gelhardt (centre) and Crysencio Summerville (right). Pictured in the back row, left to right, are CEO Angus Kinnear, director of football Victor Orta and chairman Andrea Radrizzani. Picture courtesy of LUFC

Gelhardt's debut arrived in September 2021, with Gelhardt making his bow a month later. Summerville debuted for the first team that December.

Liverpool-born Gelhardt enjoyed a breakthrough 2021-22 campaign after joining from Wigan in the autumn of 2020.

The 20-year-old impressed with several eye-catching cameos and netted twice last term, including a priceless late winner in United's relegation six-pointer with Norwich at Elland Road in March.

Signed for Arsenal, north-easterner Greenwood, also 20, made nine first-team appearances last season and started in the final-day safety-clinching win at Brentford.