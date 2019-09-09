Kalvin Phillips commits his future to Leeds United with new long-term deal

MIDFIELDER Kalvin Phillips has signed a new five-year contract with Leeds United.

The homegrown midfielder, a Leeds fan from childhood, has committed his future to the Whites and been rewarded for his performances under Marcelo Bielsa with an improved deal which will run until the summer of 2024.

Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo (centre) and Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips (right) battle for the ball at Elland Road. Picture: Tim Goode/PA

Leeds made it a summer priority to keep the 23-year-old and had to reject a bid in excess of £20m from Aston Villa to do so.

Other Premier League clubs, including Sheffield United, were also interested in Phillips, thanks to an impressive 2018-19 campaign which earned him a place in the Championship Team of the Year.

“As a club we are thrilled that Kalvin shares the same vision and potential for Leeds United, which has been demonstrated by committing his long-term future to the Whites,” said a club spokesperson.

“The club maintained throughout that Phillips would not be sold, with the midfielder being integral to plans for the future, with the immediate goal of securing top flight football.”

The way Phillips handled a summer of speculation, refusing to let it turn his head or distract from his pre-season preparations, earned praise from boss Bielsa and the club’s managing director Angus Kinnear.

He has made the defensive midfield role his own at Elland Road, but has also shown versatility, dropping back into the centre of defence when required.

Since making his first team debut at 19, the Thorp Arch academy graduate, from Armley, has made 149 appearances for Leeds and scored 10 goals.

This season he’s yet to miss a game, or even a minute, despite picking up a knock in the first half of Swansea’s visit to Elland Road.