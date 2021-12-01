Following the Whites' much-needed 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace on Tuesday night, Phillips was keen to put the stories of a rift between him and Bielsa "to bed".

With Phillips deployed at centre-back in recent weeks - he was back in defensive midfield against Palace - suggestions had been made that the midfielder's relationship with Bielsa was under some sort of strain.

However, Phillips came out to calmly and firmly dispel those suggestions, saying: "I will play in any position the manager asks me. If he wants me to play centre-back, I will play centre-back and if he wants me to play goalkeeper I will play goalkeeper.

"There has been a lot of talk about me and the manager falling out but there has never been such a thing. I respect him soo much, I would never fall out with him.

"When people are saying that, it makes the fans think something is not right but that is not the case. I just want to put that one to bed."

He added: "I seen a lot of things on social media and TV that me and the manager had a falling out but it has never been the case.

BIG WIN: Kalvin Phillips celebrates following Leeds United's win over Crystal Palace. Picture: Getty Images.

"Like I said, I just wanted to put it to bed and get it over with now."

Raphinha struck in stoppage time from the penalty spot at Elland Road as Leeds picked up their third win of the Premier League season.

It is a result that moves them into 15th and five points clear of 18th-placed Norwich City, who drew 1-1 at Newcastle United on Tuesday.

"It is a massive relief," reflected Phillips of the victory.

MANAGER: Marcelo Bielsa. Picture: Getty Images.

"All in all we deserved the win and created some good chances in the first half. I thought the chances were going to come knocking sooner rather than later.

"We got a little bit of luck in the final minutes. So, yeah, very happy."

He continued: "I think there is always concern when you are creating chances and not scoring. We have been getting better and better every week.

"We have started to struggle at times this season but we are just happy to get the win."

Leeds host Brentford this weekend before facing Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool - the current top three - in three of their next four games.

Phillips said: "It is a massive win for us, we have just got to try and get on a run now.