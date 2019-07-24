Kemar Roofe injury hampers Leeds United’s start to 2019-20 season

LEEDS UNITED striker Kemar Roofe will miss the start of the season after being ruled out for a month with an injury sustained on tour in Australia.

The 26-year-old, the top scorer at Elland Road last season, limped out of last Saturday’s 2-1 friendly victory over Western Sydney Wanderers.

United returned home fearing a long-term absence lay ahead for Roofe, who netted 14 times last term as Marcelo Bielsa’s men finished third in the Championship.

Further assessment, however, has since alloyed those concerns over an ankle injury that is now expected to only keep the former out until the final week or so of August.

Bielsa is desperate to avoid the injury problems that dogged United during the 2018-19 campaign. More than 30 injuries hit a squad that fell agonisingly short in the quest for promotion, Leeds losing to Derby County in the play-offs.

Tyler Roberts, yet to appear in pre-season, and Luke Ayling have also been troubled by injury as the club prepares to fly out to tackle Serie A outfit Cagliari this weekend.