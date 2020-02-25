Kiko Casilla and Kalvin Phillips are Leeds United doubts for Middlesbrough trip

Leeds United will have to make late decisions on the fitness of Kiko Casilla and Kalvin Phillips ahead of Wednesday's Championship game at Middlesbrough.

The Whites head to Teesside on the back of consecutive clean sheets, having not had a shut-out since December 10. To lose their goalkeeper and/or their defensive midfielder would therefore be a big loss, but it will hang on the pair''s pain thresholds.

Both took kicks in Saturday's win at home Reading and while neither is expected to be out for long, their involvement at the Riverside is in question. Casilla has inflammation of the hand, Phillips a swollen tendon in his ankle.

“He has a problem but maybe he will play,” coach Marcelo Bielsa said of goalkeeper Casilla, who is waiting to hear the verdict from a Football Association charge of using racist language. “It depends on how bad the pain is but if he can play through it, I think he will play.

“The fingers aren't broken. It's just inflammation.

“With Phillips, it's a kick. It depends again on the pain, the same situation as with Kiko. With both players, I am optimistic.”

Illan Meslier and Ben White are in line to deputise if either does not make it.

Second-guessing Middlesbrough will also be difficult, so often do Jonathan Woodgate's side change formation, but Bielsa is not unduly concerned.

“There are teams that always play with the same shape and others that change a lot,” said the Chilean. “They manage six different shapes and manage them very well.

“But we are also working together for 12 months and in these 12 months we have faced all the different possible shapes so we are ready to adapt to the different shapes.”