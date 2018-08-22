Lead role in Championship means nothing to Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa

LEEDS UNITED boss Marcelo Bielsa admitted being Championship leaders so early in the season means little to him.

United climbed above Middlesbrough to top spot after maintaining their unbeaten record under Bielsa with a thrilling 2-2 draw at Swansea.

Pablo Hernandez turns to celebrate his equaliser against Swansea City. Picture Bruce Rollinson

Kemar Roofe and Pablo Hernandez came up with equalisers after Swansea had twice led through former Leeds academy product Oliver McBurnie.

“We’ve played just a small part of the competition,” Bielsa said after Hernandez’s 79th-minute strike against his old club had prevented defeat. “I know it’s an important position to be top of the table but it doesn’t mean a lot.”

Bielsa had become the first Leeds manager to win his first four games in charge - three in the league and one in the Carabao Cup. This was the first time that Leeds - who lost captain Liam Cooper to injury in the warm-up - had fallen behind during his tenure.

“It was a nice game to watch and there are some important aspects we have to correct,” Bielsa said. “We didn’t defend very well, and this did not allow us to dominate the game with regularity.

Kalvin Phillips is held back by Oli McBurnie. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

“I think the draw is a fair result, in the last games we dominated and were better than our rivals. But we couldn’t do the same here. Our performance had some defects, but we have got an important result because we could have lost the game as well as won it.”

Swansea also remain unbeaten after four games with two wins and two draws. Graham Potter has managed to cope with the loss of several high-profile departures during the transfer window and the failure to recruit widely.

“We brought our character and attitude to the game and showed a really good level,” Potter said. “We showed courage because they go man for man and create a lot of chances and score a lot of goals.

“I was really proud of the players and that we have taken a step forward.”

Scotland striker McBurnie took his season’s goals tally to three after flourishing in the Championship last season when on loan at Barnsley.

“He’s proven that he can score at this level,” Potter said. “He’s done a lot of unselfish work for the team in the last few weeks and he’s got his rewards.

“His two goals were of a real high level, especially the second one which was a fantastic header.

“I’m really pleased for him because he epitomises the group as he wants to improve and play for Swansea City.”