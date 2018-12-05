Leeds and Manchester United in scouting mission, Swansea City want £400k goal-machine, Middlesbrough eye ex-Chelsea man, Sheffield United offered 28-year-old - Championship rumours

Have your say

Here are the latest Championship rumours from across the web:

Leeds United could face a battle to hold on to young starlet Jack Clarke with Manchester City ready to step up their pursuit when the transfer market opens next month. (The Sun)

Leeds were identified as one of 18 European clubs – including Manchester United – to watch Rio Ave vs Sporting Lisbon on Monday evening. (Record)

Ipswich Town left-back Jonas Knudsen, a summer target for Middlesbrough and Stoke City, is wanted by FC Copenhagen and FC Midtjylland. (Danish Newspaper)

Middlesbrough will listen to offers for attacking duo Britt Assombalonga and Martin Braithwaite in order to give way for new faces in the upcoming transfer window. (Northern Echo)

One striker Middlesbrough are said to be eyeing is former Chelsea forward Stipe Perica, who is currently on loan at Serie A side Frosinone. (Fanta Gazzetta)

Swansea City are weighing up a £400,000 bid for Ayr United goal-machine Lawrence Shankland, who has already been linked with a host of second-tier clubs. (Daily Record)

Meanwhile, the Swans are also said to be tracking Sunderland defender Tom Flanagan after he joined the Black Cats from Burton Albion in the summer. (HITC)

Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Stephen Henderson has moved to League One side Wycombe Wanderers on a seven-day emergency loan deal. (Various)

A host of Premier League clubs have been monitoring Lloyd Kelly’s progress at Bristol City and as a captain of England U20s. (Bristol Live)

Queens Park Rangers are close to agreeing a new deal with Angel Rangel, which will keep him at Loftus Road for the remainder of the season. (West London Sport)

Sheffield United will have the chance to make Marvin Johnson’s loan a permanent switch with Middlesbrough open to selling the winger. (Sheffield Star)