Leeds chase Wales international, Hull City eye Celtic and Rangers target, Aston Villa chase goalkeeper plus updates on Middlesbrough, Sheffield Wednesday and Derby - Championship rumours

Former Swansea City managerFrancesco Guidolin wants to manage in the Premier League or Championshipafter rejecting offers from Italian clubs. (Tribalfootball) Stoke City midfielderCharlie Adam hopes to sign a new contract with the club after being brought back into the first-team picture under Nathan Jones. (Stoke On Trent Live) Meanwhile,Badou Ndiaye has told Stokehe will not play for the club in the Championship next season. (Fotospor) Crystal Palace, Swansea City and Ipswich Town are among the teams interested in Tottenham Hotspur defender Jubril Okedina with his contract set to expire in the summer. (All Nigeria Soccer) Hull City have joined Celtic, Rangers and Cardiff City in the race forHearts strikerUche Ikpeazu, who only signed a new deal at Tannadice last month. (Scottish Sun) The Tigersare keeping tabs on Cardiff City defender Ryan Pryce alongside League One duo Portsmouth and Fleetwood Town. (HITC) Queens Park Rangersgoalkeeper Harvey White has gone on trial at Watford until April 19 ahead of a potential move. (West London Sport) Rangers remain keen on Wigan Athletic midfielder Nick Powell, who is out of contract at the end of the season. (The Sun) Aston Villa and Derby County loanees Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount have caught the eye of Bundesliga sideRB Leipzig. (SportBild) Derbyremainin contract talks with goalkeeper Kelle Roosbut are likely to face competition from Bristol City, Hull and Stoke. (Sky Sports News)