Here’s today’s transfer rumours from around the Championship...

Swansea’s Dan James remains Leeds United’s number one transfer target despite City rejecting their advances. (Yorkshire Evening Post)



Championship rumours

Aston Villa and Stoke City are going head-to-head for the signing of Luton Town’s James Justin. (Football Insider)



Villa will battle West Midlands rivals Wolves to sign Stoke defender Moritz Bauer. (Birmingham Live)



Sheffield United and Bristol City are at the front of the queue to sign Aston Villa striker Scott Hogan. (Sky Sports)



West Ham man Reece Oxford is wanted by a number of clubs including Nottingham Forest and Borussia Monchengladbach. (The Mirror)



Stoke are ready to listen to offers for veteran players Peter Crouch and Darren Fletcher as they look to reduce their wage bill. (Daily Mail)



Hull City have launched a bid to bring Liverpool’s Ben Woodburn in on loan for the rest of the season. (Daily Mail)



Middlesbrough’s Grant Leadbitter is set to return to Sunderland and will undergo a medical today. (Sunderland Echo)



Sheffield Wednesday’s Sam Winnall could leave the club before the end of the window, with rivals Sheffield United and QPR said to be interested. Meanwhile, defender Joost Van Aken will be staying at the club according to his agent. (Sheffield Star)