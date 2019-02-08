Leeds dynamic trio set to miss Middlesbrough clash, Nottingham Forest star pens new deal, Hull City end free agent search, Rotherham ace could be out for six weeks - Championship rumours

Have your say

Here are the latest Championship rumours from around the web:

The EFL Board board meeting, which met yesterday, will reconvene at 9am on Friday morning with Leeds United spygate on the agenda. (Talksport)

Leeds duo Adam Forshaw, Mateusz Klich and Pablo Hernandez are all doubts for Saturday’s trip to Middlesbrough after nursing knocks this week. (Various)

Middlesbrough goalkeeper Andy Lonergan has signed for Rochdale on an emergency loan for seven days – though can be extended if injuries and suspensions persist. (Various)

Nottingham Forest winger Joe Lolley said it was an easy decision for him to commit his future to the club after signing a new four-and-a-half-year deal. (Various)

Reports suggest Aston Villa wanted to sign Lolley in January, however were priced out of a move at £13million. (The Sun)

Sheffield Wednesday are expected to be without Josh Onomah for a minimum of three to four weeks following a hamstring strain. (Sheffield Star)

Hull City manager Nigel Adkins has confirmed the club have ended their search for a free agent defender, believing “opportunity is now closed”. (Hull Live)

Wigan Athletic loanee Reece James rejected the chance to leave the Latics in January with several other high-flying Championship and Premier League clubs interested. (Wigan Today)

Ex-Birmingham City manager Gary Rowett has revealed it was head of analysis Joe Carnell which persuaded him to sign Premier League-linked Che Adams. (Sky Sports EFL Matters)

Rotherham United manager Paul Warne is fearful striker Kyle Vassell could be out for “five, six or seven weeks” should surgery be required for an ongoing groin problem. (Yorkshire Post)

Blackburn Rovers duo Tony Mowbray and Adam Armstrong have been named EFL Championship manager and player of the month, respectively. (Various)