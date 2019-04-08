Leeds hit wall, Tony Pulis on the brink, Rotherham star brings his A game, Hull heap misery on Reading while Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United feature - Championship winners and losers

There was again movement at the top and bottom of the Championship table this weekend.

Here, we round-up the winners and losers from another entertaining and action packed weekend in the second tier.

Now eight points clear of 3rd place after hitting managerless QPR for four, Farkes men require just three wins and a draw from their final six games to guarantee promotion to the Premier League.

Chris Wilder described the bond between the players and supporters as the most powerful weapon in his team's armoury as a 1-0 win at Preston saw the Blades bounce back from last week and jump back into the top two.

Smith netted and assisted one for Rotherham to bolster their survival hopes against a Forest side they hadnt beaten since 1956. Another reminder that it isnt just the promotion race which throwing up the excitement!

Anthony Pilkington tapped home in the 93rd-minute to earn the Latics an unexpected point at playoff-chasing Bristol City and increase their advantage over the bottom three to a slender two points. Every point matters

Yes, sadly, relegation is staring this historic club in the face but a win is a win, especially when its only your fourth of the season and a first since January 12.

The Royals, who led through Lewis Bakers early strike, blew the chance to open up a four-point gap on the relegation places as Hull fought back in the second-half to win 3-1.

Is the Middlesbrough boss days numbered? Pulis was again the subject of chants of youre getting sacked in the morning and 'Pulis Out' as a sixth consecutive defeat left Boro four points outside the playoffs.

Not only did the Egyptian score an own goal in a 2-0 loss for West Brom at Millwall, Hegazi's afternoon got MUCH worse after he was sent off for a second bookable offence lashing the ball into the stands with 10 minutes to go.

Ok, were well aware it was Bruces first defeat as Owls boss since taking over in February but losing to the club that threw a cabbage at you and sacked you could be tough to take. It also dented Wednesdays minor playoff hopes.