Leeds United 1 Hull City 0: How the players rated...

The Yorkshire Post’s chief football writer Richard Sutcliffe delivers his match ratings as Leeds United beat Hull City at Elland Road.

Leeds United

Wiedwald 8

Played crucial role in keeping scores level when Hull were on top in the first half. Fine early save to deny Grosicki and then left Dicko frustrated with another one-handed effort.

Ayling 6

Challenging first half against Grosicki and wasn’t always convincing. But he got forward well and is a big part of the United attacking threat with his delivery from the right flank.

Jansson 7

Didn’t always look comfortable against Dicko, whose movement and willingness to run never gave the Swede a moment’s rest in the first half. Did very well to get enough of a deflection on early shot from Toral to send it just wide.

Cooper 7

As with central defensive partner Jansson, the United captain improved hugely after half-time. Much more of a dominant force as Hull, despite controlling possession, struggled to create chances like they had before the break.

Berardin 7

His usual reliable self, even when played out of position on the left flank. Can always be relied upon.

Vieira 6

Couldn’t be faulted for effort and he at least brought more to the centre of the park than Phillips before being substituted. But still not one of his better afternoons.

Phillips 5

Struggled to make any inroads against the Hull midfield in the first half. Substituted at the break.

Alioski 6

Quiet in the early stages but sprung into life late in the first half by starting and finishing a flowing move that ended with his shot brilliantly kept out by McGregor.

Hernandez 6

Delightful chipped finish for the opener left McGregor red faced after the Hull goalkeeper had kicked the ball straight to the Spaniard. Worked hard otherwise but found it tough to create much.

Cibicki 6

Drifted in and out of proceedings. Without the injured Samuel Saiz, United’s attacking midfield trio needed to step up but it proved tough against the Tigers.

Roofe 5

Little service due to the Tigers being the better side. Substituted.

Substitutes

O’Kane for Phillips (46) 7

Brought on to bring some much-needed steel to the midfield. Used the ball well as the home side came under heavy pressure.

Lasogga (for Roofe 75)

More physical presence up front.

Pennington (for Hernandez 89)

Brought on to run clock down.

Hull City

McGregor 5

Awful mistake for the opening goal, the City goalkeeper having plenty of time to clear the ball only to fire it straight at Hernandez. Saved superbly from Alioski later but the damage had been done.

Aina 7

Defended well and showed much better positional awareness than has been the case at times this season. Afforded enough space to shoot from 25 yards but the execution was poor and the ball flew high and wide.

Dawson 7

Good aerial presence by the City captain, both at the back and when in the opposition penalty area for a set-piece.

Mazuch 6

Got forward well down the flank when City were on top. His back pass led to the opener but it was McGregor’s fault and not the defender. Substituted.

Tomori 7

Couple of wild crosses and a shot when well placed. Backed the attack up well and rarely tested in defence.

Hector 7

Employed in midfield again by Adkins until injury forced him to be moved back into defence. Performed well in both positions.

Larsson 6

Good use of the ball and energetic in midfield. Had plenty of corners in the early stages but couldn’t find that killer pass.

Toral 7

Unfortunate to see goalbound shot deflected just wide by Jansson at end of a move he had started with a delighftul pass to Grosicki. Went even closer just after the half hour with a curled effort that struck the outside of the post.

Irvine 6

Got forward to support lone frontman Dicko whenever possible and showed some decent touches. Things just wouldn’t fall for the Australian..

Grosicki 7

Gave Leeds early warning of his threat with a curled effort that Wiedwald clawed to safety. Was a danger throughout down the left flank, though his influence dipped after the break..

Dicko 7

Brought decent one handed save from Wiedwald in the early stages and then saw a later effort blocked by Liam Cooper. Lively.

Substitutes

Stewart (for Mazuch 31)

Should have scored when presented with a great headed chance in the second half but put the ball over.

Bowen (for Toral 72)

Rarely had a sniff of a chance.

Henriksen (for Dicko 81)

Couldn’t make required late impact.