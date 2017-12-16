Leeds United 1 Norwich 0: Player ratings...

Have your say

Leon Wobschall delivers his verdict as Leeds United beat Norwich City 1-0 at Elland Road in the Championship.

Leeds United

Felix Wiedwald. His weak parry just before the interval almost proved costly. But regathered his composure and made some decent second-half saves. 7

Luke Ayling. Not at his marauding best, although his commitment, typically, could not be faulted. 6

Liam Cooper. Solid enough and held firm at the finale. Booked for a trip on Oliveira. 7

Pontus Jansson. Irrepressible at times and the match-winner on the day. A memorable afternoon for the popular Swede. 8

Gaetano Berardi. Oozed commitment and went close with a blistering first-half drive. 6.

Ronaldo Vieira. Surrendered possession on a few occasions and did not have his best afternoon. But kept going. 6

Kalvin Phillips. A high-energy, fully committed performance from the Leeds lad. One key first-half intervention. 7.

Pawel Cibicki. Plenty of promise and clearly has a few set-piece skills in his toolkit. Worked hard for the team. 7

Samuel Saiz. Not at his vintage best, but displayed moments of danger and struck the post with ten minutes left. 6

Ezgjan Alioski. Like Saiz, did not quite hit the heights, but his team ethic was commendable. 6.

Kemar Roofe. Worked his socks off, but not really his day. 5.

Substitutes: Pablo Hernandez (Roofe 78, 6); Jay-Roy Grot (Saiz 81), 6; Matthew Pennington (Cibicki 85), 6.

Not used: Andy Lonergan, Conor Shaughnessy, Vurnon Anita, Eunan O’Kane.

Norwich City: Gunn 7; Pinto 6, Hanley 5, Klose 7, Stiepermann 5 (Hoolahan 83, 6); Reed 6, Vrancic 6 (Jerome 83, 6); Pritchard 7, Maddison 7, Watkins 6; Oliveira 6. Not used: McGovern, Zimmermann, Murphy, Trybull, Tettey.