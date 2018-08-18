Leeds United 1 Rotherham United 0: Latest from Elland Road

Have your say

ROTHERHAM UNITED came the closest to breaking the deadlock in the first half of the derby clash with Leeds United.

Jon Taylor’s fierce shot from 20 yards struck the inside of the post with Bailey Peacock-Farrell well beaten.,

Earlier, the Leeds goalkeeper had rescued his side with a block from close range to deny Ryan Williams after the Millers midfielder had latched on to a loose pass from Liam Cooper.

For the home side, Mateusz Klich went close with a dipping shot, while Samuel Saiz also brought a save from Marek Rodak.

The visitors, however, could be happier with their work at the break after hustling and harrying the hosts.