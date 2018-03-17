Leeds United 1 Sheffield Wednesday 1: Latest from Elland Road

Have your say

Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday meet at Elland Road in the Championship.

Mid-table Leeds are already starting to plan for next campaign, while the Owls need a couple more wins to avoid being dragged into a late-season relegation battle.

Just the one change for Wednesday. The 101st of the season. A significant one, mind - Hutchinson in for Clare. First appearance since December 30.

Two changes for Leeds. Pearce for De Bock, Dallas for Saiz.

Atdhe Nuhiu broke deadlock for Owls, but Grot equalised late in the game.