Leeds United 1 Sheffield Wednesday 2: How the players rated...

Leon Wobschall delivers his verdict as Leeds United lost at home in the Yorkshire derby to Sheffield Wednesday.
Leeds United
Bailey Peacock-Farrell. Two sharp first-half saves to deny Reach. Another productive afternoon at the office, unlike some. No chance with either goal. 7
Gaetano Berardi. Committed and not given too many alarms by Boyd. 6
Matthew Pennington. Stayed alert and on-message, only to criminally err at the end under pressure from Nuhiu. 5
Pontus Jansson. Steady away and kept his discipline. 6
Tom Pearce. A few nervy moments for the debutant. But kept at it. 6
Eunan O’Kane. Could not truly get into the game in what has been a tough season. 5
Adam Forshaw. Showed a good appetite and kept endeavouring to keep Leeds ticking over on a surface which was far from ideal. 6
Ezgjan Alioski. As prominent as anyone and showed drive and desire in the arctic conditions. 7
Pablo Hernandez. Some customary neat stuff and provided flashes of quality. Missed a good second-half chance. 6.
Stuart Dallas. Not too much of an attacking threat. But worked hard and helped out young Pearce too. 6
Caleb Ekuban. Tough afternoon. Confidence tanked for a spell after he spurned a great chance to score. 4
Substitutes: Pierre-Michel Lasogga (Ekuban 70) 6; Jay-Roy Grot (Pearce 77), 7; Kalvin Phillips (O’Kane 78), 6.
Not used: Felix Wiedwald, Vurnon Anita, Ronaldo Vieira, Hadi Sacko.
Sheffield Wednesday
Joe Wildsmith. Important save to deny Ekuban in first half. Did not have too much to do otherwise. 6
Frederico Venancio. Key last-ditch challenge to deny Alioski in first half. 7
Tom Lees. Marshalled the Owls backline reasonably well against his former employers. 7
Daniel Pudil. Kept busy by Alioski on occasions and down for a spell early in the second half following a saving challenge. 6
Jack Hunt. Rothwell lad provided the cross from which the Owls made the all-important breakthrough. 6
Sam Hutchinson. Slotted back into the Owls line-up seamlessly enough on his first appearance since December 30. Saw a goal ruled out for offside just before the break and picked up a second-half booking before being replaced. 7
Joey Pelupessy. A minimal force on the day, but his energy and work-rate levels stood up. 6
Adam Reach. Provided much of the quality on show on an afternoon when there was not a great deal about. 8
George Boyd. Attacking-wise, did not have too much of a say. But kept going, nevertheless. 6
Atdhe Nuhiu. Provided the all-important breakthrough to continue his impressive 2018 and the late winner. Earlier went close with a sweet strike from distance. 8
Lucas Joao. Not as influential as he has been of late. Provided a good first half chance for Reach. 6
Substitutes: Barry Bannan (Hutchinson 66), Morgan Fox (Pelupessy 90), 6.
Not used: Cameron Dawson, Liam Palmer, David Jones, Jacob Butterfield, Jordan Rhodes.