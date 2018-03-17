Leeds United 1 Sheffield Wednesday 2: How the players rated...

Have your say

Leon Wobschall delivers his verdict as Leeds United lost at home in the Yorkshire derby to Sheffield Wednesday.

Leeds United

First goal from Atdhe Nuhiu.....Pic Steve Ellis

Bailey Peacock-Farrell. Two sharp first-half saves to deny Reach. Another productive afternoon at the office, unlike some. No chance with either goal. 7

Gaetano Berardi. Committed and not given too many alarms by Boyd. 6

Matthew Pennington. Stayed alert and on-message, only to criminally err at the end under pressure from Nuhiu. 5

Pontus Jansson. Steady away and kept his discipline. 6

Tom Pearce. A few nervy moments for the debutant. But kept at it. 6

Eunan O’Kane. Could not truly get into the game in what has been a tough season. 5

Adam Forshaw. Showed a good appetite and kept endeavouring to keep Leeds ticking over on a surface which was far from ideal. 6

Ezgjan Alioski. As prominent as anyone and showed drive and desire in the arctic conditions. 7

Pablo Hernandez. Some customary neat stuff and provided flashes of quality. Missed a good second-half chance. 6.

Stuart Dallas. Not too much of an attacking threat. But worked hard and helped out young Pearce too. 6

Caleb Ekuban. Tough afternoon. Confidence tanked for a spell after he spurned a great chance to score. 4

Substitutes: Pierre-Michel Lasogga (Ekuban 70) 6; Jay-Roy Grot (Pearce 77), 7; Kalvin Phillips (O’Kane 78), 6.

Not used: Felix Wiedwald, Vurnon Anita, Ronaldo Vieira, Hadi Sacko.

Sheffield Wednesday

Joe Wildsmith. Important save to deny Ekuban in first half. Did not have too much to do otherwise. 6

Frederico Venancio. Key last-ditch challenge to deny Alioski in first half. 7

Tom Lees. Marshalled the Owls backline reasonably well against his former employers. 7

Daniel Pudil. Kept busy by Alioski on occasions and down for a spell early in the second half following a saving challenge. 6

Jack Hunt. Rothwell lad provided the cross from which the Owls made the all-important breakthrough. 6

Sam Hutchinson. Slotted back into the Owls line-up seamlessly enough on his first appearance since December 30. Saw a goal ruled out for offside just before the break and picked up a second-half booking before being replaced. 7

Joey Pelupessy. A minimal force on the day, but his energy and work-rate levels stood up. 6

Adam Reach. Provided much of the quality on show on an afternoon when there was not a great deal about. 8

George Boyd. Attacking-wise, did not have too much of a say. But kept going, nevertheless. 6

Atdhe Nuhiu. Provided the all-important breakthrough to continue his impressive 2018 and the late winner. Earlier went close with a sweet strike from distance. 8

Lucas Joao. Not as influential as he has been of late. Provided a good first half chance for Reach. 6

Substitutes: Barry Bannan (Hutchinson 66), Morgan Fox (Pelupessy 90), 6.

Not used: Cameron Dawson, Liam Palmer, David Jones, Jacob Butterfield, Jordan Rhodes.