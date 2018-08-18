Leeds United 2 Rotherham United 0: Maximum high for Bielsa in Yorkshire derby

MARCELO BIELSA made it three Championship wins in as many outings as Leeds United manager.

Goals from Luke Ayling, his first for Leeds, and Kemar Roofe ensured a spirited Rotherham United lost a tenth Yorkshire derby in a row as a Championship club.

It could, though, have been so different had the visitors’ enterprising play in the first half been rewarded with a goal.

As it was, United, much improved after the break, went ahead four minutes into the second half and that was enough to set Bielsa’s side on their way to all three points.

Liam Cooper’s header from a Barry Douglas corner was saved but Kemar Roofe’s follow-up flew across the area and Luke Ayling headed in.

Will Vaulks thought he had blocked the ball on the line but referee Robert Jones, after an initial delay waiting for goal-line technology to make the decision.

The hosts came within a whisker of grabbing a second when a lovely move ended with Samuel Saiz firing goalwards and Richard Wood heading off the line.

Leeds, though, wouldn’t be denied and Kemar Roofe effectively killed off the Millers 18 minutes from time,

A long ball over the top allowed Roofe to scamper away from Sean Raggett. Then, from a tight angle, the striker beat Marek Rodak with aplomb.

Rotherham had been unfortunate not to be ahead at the break after Jon Taylor struck a post and Ryan Williams was denied by Bailey Peacock-Farrell from point blank range.

At the back, Paul Warne had also set his side up well with Semi Ajayi and Will Vaulks breaking up countless home passing moves when patrolling in front of the back four.

It means Leeds struggled to make inroads in those opening 45 minutes, Mateusz Klich and Gaetano Berardi going closest with efforts from distance.

Once Ayling had broken the deadlock, however, there was only going to be one winner as Leeds turned on the style to make it a maximum nine points under Bielsa.