Leeds United 2 Rotherham United: How the players rated...

Richard Sutcliffe delivers his verdict after Leeds United beat Yorkshire rivals Rotherham United in the Championship.

Leeds United

Peacock-Farrell 7

Brave block to deny Williams after he had been left isolated by poor Cooper pass. Had a much easier save from the same player later in the first half and then a quieter second 45 minutes until having to beat away a Manning shot.

Ayling 8

Back to the form that made him such a bargain signing from Bristol City under Garry Monk. First goal in Leeds colours on his 78th appearance.

Berardi 6

Did his best to make up the height disadvantage when up against Smith with a nudge here and a pull there. Rasping shot touched over by Rodak on the stroke of half-time.

Cooper 6

Owed Peacock-Farrell a huge debt of gratitude for saving from Williams to spare his blushes after poor pass failed to find either the goalkeeper or Berardi.

Douglas 7

Got forward well down the left flank. His pinpoint delivery from a corner led to the breakthrough in the scramble that followed.

Phillips 6

Had an early shot that blazed well wide but not as influential as in his first two Championship outings.

Hernandez 6

Linked up well with Ayling but too often he couldn’t find that killer ball despite constantly asking questions of the Millers’ backline.

Klich 7

Always offers an ‘out-ball’ to a team-mate in trouble. Went close with a dipping shot that just cleared the crossbar before the break. Fortunate not to be booked for a mistimed slide challenge on Mattock.

Saiz 7

Always a threat and came so close to getting the goal his skills merited when his shot was headed off the line in the second half. Substituted.

Alioski 6

Struggled to make much of an impact despite seeing plenty of the ball. Close to touching in a cross at the back post.

Roofe 7

Curled an early effort wide and then was unfortunate to see his drilled effort in the second half blocked by team-mate Saiz. Seemed to sum up his day until he netted United’s second goal with a searching run and fine finish.

Substitutes

Baker (for Saiz 80) -

Helped see the game out.

Bamford (for Roofe 86) -

Little chance to impress.

Jansson (for Klich 90) -

Very late introduction.

Rotherham United

Rodak 7

Dealt well with a swerving shot from Berardi shortly before the interval and saved well from Cooper in the build-up to the second goal. Beaten from a tight angle by Roofe for United’s second.

Vyner 6

A good tussle with Alioski out wide and got through a mountain of work in defence.

Wood 6

Survived big shout for handball when clearing a Hernandez cross. Later, in the right place at the right time to head a Saiz shot off the line. Substituted.

Raggett 6

Lack of pace horribly exposed for Leeds’ second goal as Roofe glided away from the defender, who tried in vain to pull off a last ditch tackle

Mattock 6

Caught out a couple of times down his flank but kept going well, even when Leeds took control in the second half.

Ajayi 7

A big physical presence for the Millers and rarely strayed far from his patrolling area just in front of the back four. Later moved into the backline following a reshuffle.

Taylor 7

Desperately unlucky not to put the visitors ahead with a rasping first half shot that struck the inside of the post. Booked for diving and could have few complaints.

Vaulks 7

Like Ajayi, he formed a solid barrier in front of the defence whenever Leeds had the ball. Long throw a useful weapon.

Palmer 6

Tried to press the Leeds defence to offer support to Smith and also found sufficient space to hit a shot that flew over the crossbar. Substituted.

Williams 7

Great anticipation saw him intercept loose pass from Cooper but he should really have finished past Peacock-Farrell.

Smith 6

Isolated at times on his own up front but got through plenty of running and ensured the home defence never had a moment’s rest. Great hold-up play allowed team-mates to get forward in the first half. Substituted.

Substitutes

Manning (for Palmer 65) 6

Brought flying save from Peacock-Farrell.

Vassell (for Wood 76) -

Little chance to make a difference.

Proctor (for Smith 78) -

No repeat of midweek heroics.