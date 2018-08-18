Leeds United 2 Rotherham United: How the players rated...

Richard Sutcliffe delivers his verdict after Leeds United beat Yorkshire rivals Rotherham United in the Championship.
Leeds United
Peacock-Farrell 7
Brave block to deny Williams after he had been left isolated by poor Cooper pass. Had a much easier save from the same player later in the first half and then a quieter second 45 minutes until having to beat away a Manning shot.
Ayling 8
Back to the form that made him such a bargain signing from Bristol City under Garry Monk. First goal in Leeds colours on his 78th appearance.
Berardi 6
Did his best to make up the height disadvantage when up against Smith with a nudge here and a pull there. Rasping shot touched over by Rodak on the stroke of half-time.
Cooper 6
Owed Peacock-Farrell a huge debt of gratitude for saving from Williams to spare his blushes after poor pass failed to find either the goalkeeper or Berardi.
Douglas 7
Got forward well down the left flank. His pinpoint delivery from a corner led to the breakthrough in the scramble that followed.
Phillips 6
Had an early shot that blazed well wide but not as influential as in his first two Championship outings.
Hernandez 6
Linked up well with Ayling but too often he couldn’t find that killer ball despite constantly asking questions of the Millers’ backline.
Klich 7
Always offers an ‘out-ball’ to a team-mate in trouble. Went close with a dipping shot that just cleared the crossbar before the break. Fortunate not to be booked for a mistimed slide challenge on Mattock.
Saiz 7
Always a threat and came so close to getting the goal his skills merited when his shot was headed off the line in the second half. Substituted.
Alioski 6
Struggled to make much of an impact despite seeing plenty of the ball. Close to touching in a cross at the back post.
Roofe 7
Curled an early effort wide and then was unfortunate to see his drilled effort in the second half blocked by team-mate Saiz. Seemed to sum up his day until he netted United’s second goal with a searching run and fine finish.
Substitutes
Baker (for Saiz 80) -
Helped see the game out.
Bamford (for Roofe 86) -
Little chance to impress.
Jansson (for Klich 90) -
Very late introduction.
Rotherham United
Rodak 7
Dealt well with a swerving shot from Berardi shortly before the interval and saved well from Cooper in the build-up to the second goal. Beaten from a tight angle by Roofe for United’s second.
Vyner 6
A good tussle with Alioski out wide and got through a mountain of work in defence.
Wood 6
Survived big shout for handball when clearing a Hernandez cross. Later, in the right place at the right time to head a Saiz shot off the line. Substituted.
Raggett 6
Lack of pace horribly exposed for Leeds’ second goal as Roofe glided away from the defender, who tried in vain to pull off a last ditch tackle
Mattock 6
Caught out a couple of times down his flank but kept going well, even when Leeds took control in the second half.
Ajayi 7
A big physical presence for the Millers and rarely strayed far from his patrolling area just in front of the back four. Later moved into the backline following a reshuffle.
Taylor 7
Desperately unlucky not to put the visitors ahead with a rasping first half shot that struck the inside of the post. Booked for diving and could have few complaints.
Vaulks 7
Like Ajayi, he formed a solid barrier in front of the defence whenever Leeds had the ball. Long throw a useful weapon.
Palmer 6
Tried to press the Leeds defence to offer support to Smith and also found sufficient space to hit a shot that flew over the crossbar. Substituted.
Williams 7
Great anticipation saw him intercept loose pass from Cooper but he should really have finished past Peacock-Farrell.
Smith 6
Isolated at times on his own up front but got through plenty of running and ensured the home defence never had a moment’s rest. Great hold-up play allowed team-mates to get forward in the first half. Substituted.
Substitutes
Manning (for Palmer 65) 6
Brought flying save from Peacock-Farrell.
Vassell (for Wood 76) -
Little chance to make a difference.
Proctor (for Smith 78) -
No repeat of midweek heroics.