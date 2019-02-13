Leeds United 2 Swansea City 1: Birthday gift for Jansson

Have your say

PONTUS JANSSON broke the deadlock on his birthday as Leeds United took a strong grip on their clash with Swansea City.

The Swede broke the deadlock with a sweet finish on 20 minutes after Ezgjan Alioski’s shot had been diverted into his path.

Jack Harrison doubled United’s advantage 11 minutes from the break with a deft header, Alioski again supplying the assist with a left wing cross.

McBurnie pulled a goal back from th penalty spot on the 87th minute.

Leeds: Casilla, Alioski, Cooper, Jansson, Ayling, Phillips, Klich, Roofe, Harrison, Hernandez, Bamford. Subs: Peacock-Farrell, Roberts, Brown, Davis, Shackleton, Stevens, Halme