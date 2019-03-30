Leeds United 3 Millwall 2: Hernandez drags Whites back into promotion race

PABLO HERNANDEZ dragged Leeds United back into the automatic promotion places with two goals and a man of the match display.

Millwall led twice in a hugely entertaining game but the Spaniard would not be beaten as he inspired Leeds to a vital three points.

This victory, together with Sheffield United’s shock defeat at home to Bristol City, nudged Marcelo Bielsa’s men back up to second place with seven games remaining.

It was the perfect response to the Blades’ 1-0 triumph at Elland Road a fortnight earlier, even if Leeds’ display was not up to their usual standard.

Against a Lions side who broke with pace and purpose, United missed a first half penalty when Patrick Bamford shot tamely at goalkeeper David Martin.

But it all came good thanks to Hernandez, who struck a dramatic 83rd minute winner.

Millwall had started brightly and deserved to go ahead. Jed Wallace, fresh from having an early shot blocked, spread the play to Mahlon Romeo on the right flank in the tenth minute.

He reached the ball in the nick of time, his cross picking out the unmarked Ben Thompson in the six yard box and he headed into the net.

Leeds had a golden chance to equalise eight minutes later when Wallace was adjudged to have tripped Ezgjan Alioski in the penalty area.

Referee Darren Bond pointed to the spot but Bamford’s effort was poor and David Martin saved.

Martin again rescued the Lions midway through the first half by blocking a Jack Harrison shot following an exchange of passes with Pablo Hernandez.

The Linos goalkeeper, however, could do nothing to prevent Hernandez equalising ten minutes before the break.

A sweeping move that began with some fine defending by Liam Cooper ended with the Spaniard finishing from 20 yards after a lay-off from Luke Ayling.

Millwall restored their lead ten minutes into the second half. A lightning quick break involving Romeo and Wallace that followed a misplaced pass from Barry Douglas saw the ball worked to Ben Marshall.

He cut inside Liam Cooper and was hauled down for his trouble, referee Bond again pointing to the spot. Marshall then coolly sent Peacock-Farrell the wrong way from 12 yards.

Parity was restored once again 19 minutes from time. The visitors had several chances to clear the danger but failed, allowing Douglas to cross for Luke Ayling to head in from close range.

That set up a frantic finale and Hernandez was the man who snatched all three points with a close range finish after Millwall had been opened up down their right flank.