Leeds United agree fee for Japanese star

JAPAN international midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi said he would see Leeds United’s fans soon after the Whites agreed a fee with J1 League club Gamba Osaka for the 21-year-old’s transfer.

The YEP revealed in September that United were set to sign Ideguchi in the January transfer window and with a fee now agreed, the midfielder will travel to England next week for a medical with a view to completing a permanent move to Elland Road.

With the J1 League having ended early in December, Ideguhci is then likely to head out on loan to United’s partner club Cultural Leonesa in the Spanish Segunda Division in order to build up his fitness ahead of his World Cup assignment in Russia with Japan in the summer.

Ideguchi, who has been capped 10 times by Japan, will then be set to return to Elland Road to challenge for a first team place next season.

Leeds are not expecting there to be any issues with the midfielder gaining a work permit.

In a message for United’s fans on social media, Ideguchi said: “I will see you soon, Marching On Together.”