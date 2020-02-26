Leeds United 'agreed £19m fee' with Premier League club, Liverpool target 'has £25m release clause', Arsenal man 'talks stall': Rumours

Have your say

Leeds United feature in today's rumours and gossip roundup.

Ex-Leeds United midfielder Michael Brown claims that a £19m fee was ‘agreed’ for Southampton striker Che Adams to move to Elland Road in January, before a u-turn from the Saints. (Football Insider)

Liverpool could be handed a boost as RB Leipzig man Timo Werner reportedly has a £25m release clause, rather than the £50m previously quoted. (Sport1)

Burnley’s rapid rise to the top half has seen their odds to finish in the top six slashed to 28/1. (Sky Bet)

Newcastle United’s Sean Longstaff said he previously ‘had his heart set’ on a move to Rangers under Steven Gerrard, yet did not make the move after breaking into the first team. (NUFC TV)

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho wants to sign his former player Willian from Chelsea in the summer. (Daily Star)

Brighton and Hove Albion and Everton are fighting to sign £17m-rated Toulouse captain Ibrahim Sangare in the summer. (SportMania)

Manchester United’s Paul Pogba says that runaway league leaders Liverpool ‘deserve’ to be at the top of the table. (Various)

Sheffield United’s odds to finish in the top five have been slashed to 15/2. A fifth place finish could be enough to qualify for the Champions League after Manchester City’s European ban. (Sky Bet)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s contract talks with Arsenal have reportedly stalled amid interest from Inter Milan. (The Sun)