Leeds United and Bolton Wanderers charged by FA following Elland Road clash

Leeds United and Bolton Wanderers have been charged by the Football Association following the Whites 2-1 victory at Elland Road on Saturday.

United secured all three points over Phil Parkinson's men thanks to a 68th-minute Gjanni Alioski strike in what was a heated affair in LS11.

Shortly after the winner the Macedonian was challenged by Wanderers striker Josh Magennis by the home dug-out which sparked a confrontation between the two sides halting play briefly.

Magennis and midfielder Joe Williams were booked for their role in the melee while Bolton boss Parkinson was also given his marching orders.

Speaking afterwards, the Wanderers manager said: "It was a melee, one of their players (Klich) has poured a drinks bottle over one of our player’s head. Both sets of staff have gone into separate them as you don’t want it to escalate into anything.

"I had a go at Pontus, saying he instigated it by running over. There were about 15 people in amongst it trying to keep it calm and he (the referee) has decided to pick me out.”

Both teams have now been charged alongside Parkinson by the FA, who confirmed in a statement: "Leeds United and Bolton Wanderers have been charged following their EFL Championship fixture on Saturday [23 February 2019].

"It is alleged that they failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 69th minute.

"In addition, Phil Parkinson has also been charged with misconduct in relation to his behaviour in the 69th minute.

"Both clubs and the Bolton manager have until 18:00 on 01 March 2019 to respond to the charge.

All parties have until 6pm on March 1 to respond to the charges.