Leeds United and Charlton under investigation over discrimination allegation

The Football Association is investigating an allegation of discrimination during the Sky Bet Championship match between Charlton and Leeds United on Saturday.

It is understood the allegation was included in the match official’s report from the game on Saturday, September 28, which Charlton won 1-0.

The FA will now speak to the clubs and individuals concerned before deciding whether there is a case to answer.

A Leeds United statement read: “Leeds United are aware of an allegation made following our Sky Bet Championship game with Charlton Athletic at The Valley on Saturday.

“The club will be working with the FA during their investigation.”

Charlton have confirmed the FA are investigating allegation of racial abuse directed at forward Jonathan Leko by an opposing player in win over Leeds on Saturday.