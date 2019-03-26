Latest Championship rumours

Leeds United and Hull City battle for defender, Manchester United star reveals Aston Villa talks, Derby sensation eyed by Premier League duo - Championship rumours

Here are the latest Championship rumours from around the web:

Millwallhaveagreeda deal with National League South sideEastbourne Borough to sign defender Harry Ransom next season. (Various)
Reading striker Marc McNulty, on loan at Hibernian,has admitted there was interest from Edinburgh rivals Hearts in January. (Lower League Ramblings)
Bristol Rovers striker Jonson Clarke-Harris is being scouted by a number of unnamed Championship clubs. (HITC Sport)
Hull City are keeping tabs on soon-to-be free agentCoventry City goalkeeperLee Burge with David Marshall's contract set to expire in the summer. (HITC Sport)
