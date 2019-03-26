Leeds United and Hull City battle for defender, Manchester United star reveals Aston Villa talks, Derby sensation eyed by Premier League duo - Championship rumours Here are the latest Championship rumours from around the web: Click and scroll through the pages... Millwallhaveagreeda deal with National League South sideEastbourne Borough to sign defender Harry Ransom next season. (Various) Getty Buy a Photo Reading striker Marc McNulty, on loan at Hibernian,has admitted there was interest from Edinburgh rivals Hearts in January. (Lower League Ramblings) Getty Buy a Photo Bristol Rovers striker Jonson Clarke-Harris is being scouted by a number of unnamed Championship clubs. (HITC Sport) Getty Buy a Photo Hull City are keeping tabs on soon-to-be free agentCoventry City goalkeeperLee Burge with David Marshall's contract set to expire in the summer. (HITC Sport) Getty Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3