REARRANGEMENTS: Leeds United and Hull City have seen their FA Cup ties moved for television

This season's broadcast deal sees all games shown on terrestrial TV, so Hull will play on BBC One, and Leeds on ITV.

Championship Hull host Premier League Everton at 5.30pm on Saturday, January 8, and Leeds are at West Ham United the following day. That game kicks off at 2.15pm.

Each club will receive £85,000.

Swindon Town v Manchester City (ITV1, Friday, January 8, 8pm), Millwall v Crystal Palace (BBC One, Saturday, 12.45pm), Nottingham Forest v Arsenal (ITV1, Sunday, 5.15pm) and Manchester United v Aston Villa (Monday, BBC One, 7.55pm) are the other matches being shown.

In previous seasons further games have been moved for international TV broadcast and the FA are promising to announce the full third-round schedule "at the earliest opportunity."