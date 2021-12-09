Leeds United and Hull City's FA Cup ties to be shown live as Bradford City game is moved as well

The FA Cup third round ties featuring Hull City and Leeds United will both be shown live on television in the new year.

By Stuart Rayner
Thursday, 9th December 2021, 2:45 pm
Updated Thursday, 9th December 2021, 4:10 pm
REARRANGEMENTS: Leeds United and Hull City have seen their FA Cup ties moved for television

This season's broadcast deal sees all games shown on terrestrial TV, so Hull will play on BBC One, and Leeds on ITV.

Read More

Read More
Marcelo Bielsa unsure if Leeds United's latest injured trio will require surgery...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Championship Hull host Premier League Everton at 5.30pm on Saturday, January 8, and Leeds are at West Ham United the following day. That game kicks off at 2.15pm.

Each club will receive £85,000.

Swindon Town v Manchester City (ITV1, Friday, January 8, 8pm), Millwall v Crystal Palace (BBC One, Saturday, 12.45pm), Nottingham Forest v Arsenal (ITV1, Sunday, 5.15pm) and Manchester United v Aston Villa (Monday, BBC One, 7.55pm) are the other matches being shown.

In previous seasons further games have been moved for international TV broadcast and the FA are promising to announce the full third-round schedule "at the earliest opportunity."

Bradford City' s home game against Leyton Orient has been moved to Tuesday, February 1, because of the latter's involvement in round three.

BBC OneManchester City