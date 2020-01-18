Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday in nightmare day, Derby County lift the gloom against Hull City, Cardiff City share the spoils: Championship roundup

It was a bad day for two Yorkshire sides.

Leeds United had another slip-up in the automatic promotion race as they fell 1-0 at QPR due to a dubious goal. The Whites weren’t at their best, but felt Nakhi Wells’ goal should have been ruled out for handball - Patrick Bamford missed a second half penalty for Leeds, who now have only one win in seven games.

Leeds’ local rivals Huddersfield Town dealt them a helping hand at the John Smiths Stadium as they held Brentford to a 0-0 draw. The Bees hit the post late on but couldn’t find a way through.

Sheffield Wednesday endured a day to forget as they were beaten 5-0 at home by Blackburn Rovers, with Lewis Holtby bagging a brace. An early red card for Massimo Luongo contributed heavily to the Owls’ downfall.

Preston North End managed to secure a much-needed win at Deepdale over Charlton Athletic to keep pace with the play-off contenders - Patrick Bauer scored the winning goal.

Down at the New Den, Millwall continued their fine form under new boss Gary Rowett, beating Reading 2-0, with the opening goal coming from Matt Smith.

Derby County lifted the gloom slightly after the news that they have been charged for an alleged financial breach, that may seem them docked points. They beat Hull City 1-0 at Pride Park via a Matthew Clarke goal.

Liverpool loanee Rhian Brewster was the star of the show at the Liberty Stadium as Swansea City won 2-1 at home to Wigan Athletic. He scored a Swans equaliser after 19 minutes, with Andre Ayew bagging the vital winner.

Birmingham City and Cardiff City shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at St Andrews, with teenage sensation Jude Bellingham again scoring for the Blues after only four minutes. Lee Tomlin equalised for Cardiff in the second half.

Finally, Bristol City scored a late winner at Ashton Gate to beat Barnsley 1-0, with the goal coming from Niclas Eliasson.