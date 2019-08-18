Leeds United are gathering momentum, says Marcelo Bielsa

MARCELO BIELSA, the Leeds United head coach, believes his side are improving with each passing week.

The Elland Road club beat Wigan Athletic to move to the top of the fledgling Championship table.

In beating the 10-man Latics via a double from Patrick Bamford, United exacted a modicum of revenge for the Good Friday defeat by Paul Cook’s side that did so much damage to the push for promotion last season.

“The game against Forest we deserved to win,” said Bielsa when asked to evaluate a start to the campaign that has seen seven points claimed from the opening three fixtures.

“Against Wigan, we had one extra player. In the first game (a 3-1 win at Bristol City), we played well, but conceded chances.

“In general, the performance is increasing game by game. When you are top, you cannot say it is important. But if we were not there we might say it was important.”

Wigan were up against it from the moment midfielder Joe Williams was dismissed in the 20th minute.

Bamford then ensured a dominant display by Leeds was rewarded with a 2-0 victory.

“It was a deserved and fair result,” added Bielsa, whose side will face Pontus Jansson for the first time on Wednesday since the central defender’s move to Brentford in the summer as the Londoners head to Elland Road.

“We could score more goals and make a bigger difference. Playing with an advantage is important.

“We played with experience, we played a balanced game. We could have shone more. It was a game to be careful of the free-kicks. I think we played with more calmness in defence.”