Leeds United are 'no mugs' says Burnley boss Sean Dyche as he prepares for Elland Road visit

The Whites claimed a ninth-placed finish last season as they marked their first Premier League campaign since 2004 in style.

However, after a number of injuries to key men, coupled with some poor performances, Leeds ended 2021 sat 16th in the table.

SEAN DYCHE: Won't be underestimating Leeds United on Sunday. Picture: Getty Images.

They have conceded 14 goals in their last three games, while picking up zero points. Their Boxing Day trip to Anfield was postponed due to a Covid-19 outbreak while the midweek fixture against Aston Villa was also called off because of Covid.

They take on a Burnley side tomorrow who are currently in the relegation zone and Dyche said of Leeds: “They had such a flying season last season.

“I think their manager is very straight-minded, straight-talking and seems very knowledgeable. I would imagine he’d have been realistic and thought ‘can we build on it? Maybe.

"But is there a challenge going forwards that possibly will mean it’s going to be a tougher season?’ Yes, I imagine he’d be aware of that.

“It’s not easy season on season doing it in the Premier League to the levels they did last season. And then you add in the challenges like we’ve all had, injuries and the Covid situation, and ups and downs of players and form, and signing new players.

“Within all of that, performance-wise, they’re still in there. They’ve got more points than us currently, they’ve managed to get some wins. They’re still a decent outfit, but they’re maybe not purring as much as they were last season.

“Leeds are still in reasonable shape – people forget that. I just think they set the bar so high last season. They’re looking to achieve that again, and I think it was going to be a tough ask. But they’re no mugs.

“We know they’ve got players who can play, that they’ve spent a lot of money, that they have a manager who certainly has a clear view of what he wants from his team. So they are still a challenge, and every game is in the Premier League.”

Burnley, who lost 3-1 at Manchester United on Thursday, are five points worse off than Leeds with two games in hand.

Asked how important Sunday’s match will be, Dyche said: “They’re all important, make no mistake. The games around you are obviously considered more important, but the facts are the facts – you only get three points for a win, you don’t get extra points, so the idea is you need to win the games, you need to get points on the table.”