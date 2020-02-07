Leeds United are 'strong favourites' to land Manchester City keeper, Sheffield United 'submit' €16m bid, Newcastle United made 'shock' approach: Rumours

Have your say

Today's Premier League rumours involve shock transfer news for two Yorkshire sides:

Leeds United are emerging as a ‘strong favourite’ to land Manchester City keeper Claudio Bravo in the summer. (En Cancha)

Sheffield United have reportedly submitted a €16m offer for Florinel Coman of Steaua Bucharest, who is also wanted by Manchester City and known as the ‘next Kylian Mbappe’ in Romania. (Gazeta Sporturilor)

Wolves are expecting to receive club-record bids for Adama Traore in the summer transfer window. (The Telegraph)

Newcastle United reportedly approached former gaffer Sam Allardyce as a potential replacement for popular ex-manager Rafa Bentiez. (Daily Star)

Real Betis are interested in landing Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian. (Daily Mail)

Burnley boss Sean Dyche claims that defender Ben Gibson was never likely to leave the club for Watford during the January window. (Various)

Barcelona and Real Madrid could rival Manchester United to sign Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish. (The Sun)

Odion Ighalo reportedly took a pay cut to join Manchester United in the January transfer window. (Daily Mirror)

A number of clubs are likely to be interested in Chelsea midfielder Jorginho in the summer. (Various)