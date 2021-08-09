Leeds United battle West Ham for Serie A star, Real Madrid plot shock swoop for Whites target

The Coronavirus pandemic ensured that was the case, but this year is set to be different, and David Prutton believes that it could have a big positive for Marcelo Bielsa’s men.

Writing in a column for the Yorkshire Evening Post, he said: “This is an era where you have got fantastic players, a good team ethic, a great manager in Marcelo Bielsa, international footballers in the ranks and a team that is back playing against the big boys that they can genuinely call their rivals.

“There are Yorkshire derbies scattered around and big matches in the Championship and also when they were in League One.

“But with the greatest respect, these are their proper rivals – Manchester United, Liverpool, people like that who they can’t wait to play against.

“I just think this season will be a reward for what the fans have had to deal with and I don’t just mean over the last 18 months with the restrictions due to Covid but the last 16 years that they have waited to get back to the top table.

“Now they are able to get back there and see it and see Elland Road in all its glory. The pitch will look magnificent, the stands which are steeped in history will be noisy and full of colour.”

We’ve gathered the best of today’s Premier League transfer speculation below…

1. Barkley up for sale Newcastle United target Ross Barkley is one of a number of players that Chelsea have put up for sale this summer. (Goal) (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images) Photo: Marc Atkins Buy photo

2. O'Brien wants Leeds move £10 million-rated Lewis O’Brien wants to join Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United this summer but the Premier League giants have yet to hammer out a deal with current club Huddersfield Town. (The Sun) (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) Photo: George Wood Buy photo

3. Stoke win Ostigard race Stoke City have won the race to sign Leo Ostigard on loan from Brighton with the defender having a medical at the Potters on Monday. Fulham, Middlesbrough, and Sheffield United were also linked. (Football League World) (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) Photo: George Wood Buy photo

4. Christie future discussed Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has voiced his hope of Ryan Christie rejecting Crystal Palace and Burnley and signing a new contract with the club, but has admitted that the decision ultimately rests with the player. (Daily Record) (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) Photo: Stu Forster Buy photo