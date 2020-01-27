Leeds United 'bidding' to sign defender alongside Premier League club, Manchester United swoop for Sunderland starlet, Sheffield United 'launch move' for European midfielder: Rumours

Have your say

Deadline day is fast approaching, and the transfer window is busier than ever.

Leeds United and Burnley are keen on St-Etienne defender Harold Moukoudi. West Bromwich Albion, Derby County and Stoke City are also interested in the 22-year-old, who is available on an initial loan deal. (L’Equipe)

Sheffield United have reportedly ‘failed’ with an initial bid for Genk midfielder Sander Berge. The Norwegian is also a target for West Ham United. (Daily Mail)

Manchester United are set to offer Sunderland youngster Logan Pye a five year contract to ward off interest from Arsenal. (Daily Mail)

Arsenal and Everton are both keen on Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez. (AS)

Manchester United are confident of completing a deal for former Liverpool midfielder Emre Can. (Daily Express)

Newcastle United are ‘hopeful’ of landing Spain international striker Paco Alcacer from Borussia Dortmund. Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are also said to be interested, though. (The Sun)

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will reportedly refuse to take charge of his sides FA Cup replay with Shrewsbury Town, and will also rest all of his established players. (Various)

Southampton are reportedly ahead of Brighton & Hove Albion and Crystal Palace in the race to sign Tottenham Hotspur full-back Kyle Walker-Peters. (Daily Mail)

Tottenham Hotspur have reopened talks with AC Milan over Poland forward Krzysztof Piatek. (Various)