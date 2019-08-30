Leeds United boss demands more of midfield ace, Celtic battle Manchester City for Birmingham City prodigy - Championship gossip
It's set to be a hectuc few days in the Championship, as European sides and those in the lower domestic leagues look to secure signings from the English second tier.
On top of that, there's two massive manager vacancies to be filled as well, with both Huddersfield Town and Sheffield Wednesday after new coaches. Click and scroll through the gallery below, so you can see all the latest gossip and rumours from the Championship...
1. Potters knocked back in 'keeper pursuit
Bournemouth are said to have blocked backup goalkeeper Asmir Begovic from re-joining Stoke City earlier in the summer, as the Cherries wish to keep a strong crop of 'keepers on the books. (Daily Star)
Charlton Athletic manager Lee Bowyer has hinted that the club could well sign Wales international Adam Mathews, as the Addicks look to bolster their back-line with the trialist defender. (Football League World)
Sheffield Wednesday defender David Bates has revealed Lee Bullen has told him to remain patient in his pursuit of first team football, but is keen to earn his place in the near future. (Sheffield Star)