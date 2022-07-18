Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch addresses Jack Harrison's future as Newcastle United told they will need to 'pay £35m' to sign Whites man

Harrison spent three consecutive seasons on loan at Elland Road between 2018 and 2021 before signing a permanent deal last summer.

Tottenham Hotspur have also been linked with Harrison this summer and Marsch confirmed there was interest in the forward but insisted he is happy at Leeds.

JACK HARRISON: Has been the subject of interest from Newcastle and Tottenham. Picture: Getty Images.

“There has always been interest in Jack, like many of our players, but I know that Jack is also very happy here and that he's done a really good job that is a big part of what we're doing," said Marsch following Leeds' 1-0 friendly defeat to Aston Villa on Sunday.

"Of course, there's always possibilities that that big transfer offers come in and then you always have to as clubs decide how it fits and what are the best options moving forward.

"But for me, Jack Harrison is a big part of our plans moving forward and we're counting on him this season for sure.”

Harrison was questioned about his future following the defeat to Aston Villa but remained coy as he said: "We’ll see what happens."