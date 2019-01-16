Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa admits spying on every opponent

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa has admitted spying on every team Leeds United have played this season, much in the same way as the club were doing when they got caught at Derby County last week.

That sparked the Spygate saga which in turn prompted teh EFL to open an investigation yesterday.

By doing this, I assume the possible sanction that the authorities might bring. Marcelo Bielsa

Bielsa called a press conference for 5pm today, admitting he had watched all of Leeds’ opponents before their matches this season.

He said: “I’m going to make it easier for the EFL investigation. I’m going to make it easier for them and I assume my behaviour is observed from the most extreme position.

“I observed all the rivals we played against. We watched all the training sessions before we played them.

“My goal is to make this easier for the investigation. By doing this I assume the possible sanctions by the authorities. I don’t want to compare my situation with previous similar incidents.

“I don’t want to make it easier for me by attacking others. Regarding what I’ve done - it is not illegal. It’s not specified, described or restrained.”

Bielsa added: “It’s not seen as a good thing, but it is not a violation of the law. Although not illegal it’s not necessarily the right thing to do.

“The wrong things you do are not done with bad intention or an intention to cheat. If you observe something without authorisation we call it spying. I’m going to try and explain I did not have bad intentions.

“I did not try to get an unfair sporting advantage. But I did it because it was not illegal or violating specific laws.

“As Lampard (Derby boss Frank Lampard) says, he doesn’t believe I have bad intentions. He believes I violated the fair play spirit so I have to adapt to the rules and habits of English football.”