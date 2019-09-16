Leeds United boss tight-lipped on striker dilemma, Hull City land ex-Palermo striker on bargain free transfer - Championship gossip

The Championship made its return from the international break last weekend, as Leeds United forced their way back to the top of the table with a 2-0 victory on Barnsley on Sunday.

With the season now well under way, the rumour mill is continuing to churn away in the background, and there's plenty of Championship chat doing the rounds to kick off the new week. Here's all the latest rumours from the division:

Derby County boss Phillip Cocu has claimed he believes it's only a matter of time until the Championship adopts VAR, after his side were on the wrong end of two controversial decision against Cardiff City last weekend. (The Times)

A number of Premier League sides, including Burnley, are said to still be interested in signing Leeds United's Mateusz Klich next summer, despite the player apparently opening contract talks with the Whites. (Football League World)

Benfica boss Bruno Lage has revealed he attempted to sign Sheffield Wednesday's Adam Reach last summer, and there has been speculation that he may try again in January. (Record - via Sport Witness)

German manager Michael Kollner has claimed he was in the 'final two' to get the Swansea City job, but lost out to Steve Cooper on account of his mediocre spoken English. (Wales Online)

West Bromwich Albion midfielder Romaine Sawyers has contended that his side, who are unbeaten at home this season, will be right in the mix for promotion due to their 'fortress' at the Hawthorns. (Birmingham Mail)

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa has refused to be drawn on whether Eddie Nketiah could move ahead of Patrick Bamford in the striking pecking order, after scoring a crucial goal in the Whites' 2-0 win over Barnsley. (Yorkshire Evening Post)

Hull City have completed the signing of free agent striker Norbert Balogh, who has been capped twice for Hungary and last played for Serie A side Palermo. (BBC Sport)

Former Bury defender Saul Shotton is said to be close to joining West Bromwich Albion, after being made redundant following his former club's expulsion from the EFL. (Sky Sports)

Former Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis has opened up on his exit from the club at the end of last season, claiming he has an 'enormous respect' for their owner despite not having his contract extended. (The 72)