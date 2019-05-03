Leeds United can earn extended recuperation period

LEEDS UNITED will have an extra day’s recovery between the two legs of their Championship semi-final providing Marcelo Bielsa’s side finish third this weekend.

The Elland Road club head to Ipswich Town needing a point to cement third spot ahead of West Bromwich Albion.

Providing the Baggies are unable to pip Leeds – they need to beat Derby and hope Ipswich triumph at Portman Road – then the Yorkshire club will be in play-off first leg action on Saturday, May 11, kick-off 5.15pm, at the home of the sixth-placed side.

At the moment Derby, Middlesbrough and Bristol City are vying for the final berth going into Sunday’s final round of matches.

The return leg between third and sixth is scheduled for Wednesday, May 15, kick-off 7.45pm.

Fifth versus fourth, meanwhile, will meet in the first leg on Saturday, May 11, kick-off 12.30pm, and the return will be on Tuesday, May 14.

As it stands with one game still to play this would see Aston Villa host West Brom before the two clubs then meet in the second leg at The Hawthorns.

The Football League have also released the dates for the League One and League Two play-offs.

Only Doncaster Rovers of Yorkshire’s third-tier representatives can be involved following Barnsley clinching automatic promotion earlier this week.

Rovers go into the final-day meeting at home to Coventry City a point ahead of nearest rivals Peterborough United.

If Rovers hold off the challenge from Posh they are scheduled to host the third-placed club at the Keepmoat Stadium on Saturday, May 11 at 7.30pm with the return on Thursday, May 16, kick-off 7.45pm.

An added complication in League One, however, surrounds Sunderland. If the Black Cats finish fifth then the two ties will be flipped – meaning sixth will host third on Sunday, May 12 at 12.15pm, fifth versus fourth taking place the previous evening. The return legs in the third tier take place on Thursday, May 16 and Friday, May 17.

The League One final will be staged at Wembley on Sunday, May 26 – 24 hours before the two Championship finalists go head-to-head at the national stadium for the prize of both Premier League football and a £170m windfall.