Leeds United captain Liam Cooper delivers positive fitness update ahead of Fulham clash

LEEDS UNITED captain Liam Cooper is back available for selection for Saturday's Championship clash at Fulham.

The Whites skipper has missed United's last three games with a calf strain but the centre-back has been training for the past two days and is in contention to feature at Craven Cottage.

Leeds approach the contest sat second and with a ten-point buffer in the Championship's automatic promotion places, 12 points clear of sixth-placed Fulham who have lost their last three.

Cooper missed both the 2-0 win at Huddersfield Town as well as the 2-0 success at home to Hull City with Gaetano Berardi playing at centre-back alongside Ben White.

With Cooper still missing, Leeds then looked destined to make it seven wins in a row when leading 3-0 in Saturday's clash at home to Cardiff City but the Whites shipped in three goals in the final half hour in a 3-3 draw.