Leeds United 'close' to resolving Kalvin Phillips saga, new surprise contender for Sheffield Wednesday job, Swansea City striker eyed by Spanish sides
The 2019/20 Championship season is well under way, and the initial front-runners will be looking to continue their positive start to the campaign this weekend.
Friday 16 August 2019 06:54
Here's all the latest rumours from the Championship...
1. Boro striker set to miss Ewood Park return
Middlesbrough's Rudy Gestede is set to miss his chance to return to Blackburn Rovers - where he scored 35 goals in 73 games - this weekend, after suffering a hamstring injury. (Hartlepool Mail)
2. Potters boss rubbishes player exit talk
Stoke City boss Nathan Jones has insisted that the club have had no bids for midfielder Badou Ndiaye, despite a host of clubs being linked with the Senegalese sensation. (Stoke Sentinel)
3. Baggies boss cautious with new striker usage
West Bromwich Albion boss Slaven Bilic has insisted he won't be rushing Charlie Austin into to regular action too soon, despite the new signing scoring eight minutes into his debut against Millwall. (Express & Star)
4. Swans striker set for third loan spell
Spanish side Real Vallecano are believed to be keen on a temporary move for Swansea City forward Borja Baston, who has spent the last two season on loan in his home country. (Football League World)
